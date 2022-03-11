Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $11,402.16 and approximately $101,753.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00272724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

