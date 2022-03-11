ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Buys $98,801.56 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 814,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,354. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $99,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $28,344,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

