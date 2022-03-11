Throne (THN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.36 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $30.36 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Throne has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

