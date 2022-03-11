Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TBLMY opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Tiger Brands has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

