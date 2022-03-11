tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Friday. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.45 million and a P/E ratio of 108.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.94.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.