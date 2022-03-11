Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Up 3.4%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.26. 8,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 458,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $830.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

