Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT Raised to $31.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

