TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Up 7.9%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.58. 67,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,729,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrei Karkar bought 748,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp bought a new position in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.