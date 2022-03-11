TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target Raised to €32.50

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from €30.50 ($33.15) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TOD’S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

OTCMKTS TODGF remained flat at $$56.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

