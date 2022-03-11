TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,435.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $757,420.71 and $56,435.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,062.54 or 0.99919358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022281 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

