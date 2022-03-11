Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $114.89 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $93.69 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

