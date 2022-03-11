Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $114.89 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $93.69 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.92.

About Tokyo Electron (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.