Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 9.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 4.31% of Toll Brothers worth $375,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,126. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Toll Brothers Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.