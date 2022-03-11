Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Top Ships by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 257,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Top Ships by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Top Ships Company Profile (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.