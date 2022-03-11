TopBidder Hits 1-Day Volume of $108,362.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. TopBidder has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $108,362.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00105258 BTC.

About TopBidder

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

