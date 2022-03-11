Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $44.60 or 0.00114805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $49.05 million and approximately $27.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.98 or 0.06549071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.74 or 0.99886124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

