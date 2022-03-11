Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the February 13th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.5 days.

TOSCF opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

