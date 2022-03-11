Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.31% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday.
TSE:TOT traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.87. 42,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,237. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.32 million and a P/E ratio of -98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.51. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.61.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
