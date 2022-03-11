Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Increased to C$12.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$12.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.87. 42,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,237. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.32 million and a P/E ratio of -98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.51. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.61.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,438,520. Insiders have bought 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

