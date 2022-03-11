Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Up 2.5%

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The stock has a market cap of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Touchstone Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.