Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Up 2.5%

Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
The stock has a market cap of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.
Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.
About Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.
