Traders Buy Large Volume of Lilium Put Options (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the average volume of 751 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 947,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

LILM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

