Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 755% compared to the average volume of 836 call options.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter.

NCNO stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. 1,792,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

