Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,657 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Trane Technologies worth $187,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,606,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,934,000 after buying an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

