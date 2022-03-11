Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Shares of TSE TRZ traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,100. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$172.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.69.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

