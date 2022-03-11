Travala.com Price Reaches $1.22 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Travala.com has a market cap of $61.81 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.33 or 0.06593110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,880.14 or 0.99925084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,586,287 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

