Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $175.75

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.75 and last traded at $175.21, with a volume of 4817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.