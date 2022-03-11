Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $95,682.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 185,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,318. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

