Trean Insurance Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

TIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.