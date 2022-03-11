Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) General Counsel Acquires $17,000.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) General Counsel Patricia A. Ryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

TIG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

