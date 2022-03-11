Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Up 181.6% in February

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMICY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $58.02 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

