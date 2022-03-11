Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 286.9% from the February 13th total of 152,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 605,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $1.56 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

