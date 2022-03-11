TrezarCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One TrezarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $142,789.60 and approximately $5.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,062.54 or 0.99919358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00247443 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00136869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00263757 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00034527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 272,890,150 coins and its circulating supply is 260,890,150 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

