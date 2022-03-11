Trias Market Capitalization Achieves $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00105203 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.