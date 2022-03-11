Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 17.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 736,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,646. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

