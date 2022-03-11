Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 490,138 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 490,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,168,000. Terminix Global comprises 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Terminix Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Terminix Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,460,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,536,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,478,000 after acquiring an additional 167,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 32.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 46,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,287. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

