Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 1,993,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,215,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.