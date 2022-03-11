Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for 13.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.82% of Liberty Global worth $125,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 331,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 204,415 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 36.8% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 112,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,251. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

