Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $24.31 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.22. 52,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.