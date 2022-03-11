Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $95.24 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group makes up about 10.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.50% of KB Financial Group worth $95,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $55.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

