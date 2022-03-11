Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Invests $23.93 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 359,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,930,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 394,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,674. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

