Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises 2.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Chemed worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chemed by 883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.73. 2,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,205. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

