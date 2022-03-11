Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 12.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.41% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $111,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.68. 51,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

