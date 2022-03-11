Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 11,324 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.92. 1,992,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

