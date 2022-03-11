Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 1,280 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.03. 151,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

