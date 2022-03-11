Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 6,827 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for 2.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Hologic worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 39,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,413. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

