Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Ciena makes up about 3.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Ciena worth $34,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 85,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,043. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.