Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Dolby Laboratories worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,549. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.34 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.