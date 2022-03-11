Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.22

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $22.06. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 155,181 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 509.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.