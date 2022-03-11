Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 251.71 ($3.30).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 229.60 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.46.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

