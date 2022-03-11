Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EBOX stock opened at GBX 99.77 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £421.77 million and a PE ratio of 512.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.90. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.64).

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,779.87).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

