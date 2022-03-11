TriumphX Trading 2% Lower This Week (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $271,058.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TriumphX

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

