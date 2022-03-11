Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Up 5.1%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.23. 8,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,425,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,571,000 after buying an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after buying an additional 401,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after buying an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tronox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tronox by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after purchasing an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

